Las categorías principales

Esta noche en Estados Unidos se realiza la 69° edición de los Emmy | Premios de la era dorada y de Trump
Por Federico Lisica
- Drama: Better Call Saul; The Crown; The Handmaid’s Tale; House of Cards; Stranger Things; This Is Us; Westworld
- Comedia: Atlanta; Black-Ish; Master of None; Modern Family; Silicon Valley; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Veep
- Miniserie: Big Little Lies; Fargo; Feud; Genius; The Night Of
- Actriz dramática: Robin Wright (House of Cards); Viola Davis (How to get away with murder); Keri Russell (The Americans); Claire Foy (The Crown); Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid´s tale); Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
- Actor dramático: Bob Odenkirk (Better call Saul); Kevin Spacey (House of Cards); Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan); Matthew Rhys (The Americans); Sterling K. Brown (This is Us); Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us); Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
- Actriz de comedia: Pamela Adlon (Better things); Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish); Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie); Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie); Allison Janney (Mom); Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt); Julia Louis–Dreyfus (Veep)
- Actor de comedia: Donald Glover (Atlanta); Zach Galifianakis (Baskets); Anthony Anderson (Black–ish); Aziz Ansari (Master of None); William H. Macy (Shameless); Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
- Actriz de miniserie: Felicity Huffman (American Crime); Nicole Kidman (Big little lies); Reese Witherspoon (Big little lies); Carrie Coon (Fargo);Jessica Lange (Feud); Susan Sarandon (Feud)
- Actor de miniserie: Ewan McGregor (Fargo); Geoffrey Rush (Genius); Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective); Riz Ahmed (The night of); John Turturro (The night of); Robert De Niro (The wizard of lies)
- Actriz de reparto de drama: Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale); Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale);Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black); Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things); Chrissy Metz (This Is Us); Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Actor de reparto de drama: Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul); John Lithgow (The Crown); Mandy Patinkin (Homeland); Michael Kelly (House Of Cards); David Harbour (Stranger Things); Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us); Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
- Actriz de reparto de comedia: Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live); Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live); Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live); Kathryn Hahn (Transparent); Judith Light (Transparent); Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
- Actor de reparto de comedia: Louie Anderson (Baskets); Ty Burrell (Modern Family); Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live); Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt); Tony Hale (Veep); Matt Walsh (Veep)
- Actriz de reparto de miniserie: Regina King (American Crime); Laura Dern (Big Little Lies); Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies); Judy Davis (Feud); Jackie Hoffman (Feud); Michelle Pfeiffer(Feud)
- Actor de reparto de miniserie: Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies); David Thewlis (Fargo); Alfred Molina (Feud); Stanley Tucci (Feud); Bill Camp (The night of); Michael Kenneth Williams (The night of)