27 de diciembre de 2017
El líder visita al Newcastle

El resto de los resultados de la jornada de ayer fueron: Chelsea 2-Brighton And Hove (Ezequiel Schelotto) 0; Huddersfield 1-Stoke City 1; Watford (Roberto Pereyra) 2-Leicester (Leonardo Ulloa) 1; West Bromwich (Claudio Yacob) 0-Everton 0; Liverpool 5-Swansea (Federico Fernández) 0. La 20a fecha continuará hoy con Newcastle-Manchester City (Sergio Agüero y Nicolás Otamendi), y finalizará mañana con Crystal Palace (Julián Speroni)-Arsenal. Las principales posiciones son: Manchester City 55 puntos; Manchester United 43; Chelsea 42; Liverpool 38; Tottenham Hotspur 37; Arsenal 34; Burnley 33; Leicester City y Everton 27; Watford 25; Huddersfield 23; Brighton And Hove 21; Stoke City 20; Southampton 19; Newcastle, Crystal Palace y West Ham 18; Bournemouth 17; West Bromwich 15; Swansea City 13.

