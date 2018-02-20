Rubén Botta, autor del gol de San Lorenzo en el triunfo del sábado pasado sobre Newell’s por 1-0, “sufrió un esguince del ligamento colateral medial o lateral interno”, según confirmó ayer el médico del plantel, Alberto Rovira. Esta lesión le impedirá al volante estar el próximo fin de semana frente a Gimnasia, en La Plata.
20 de febrero de 2018
Botta, afuera en La Plata
Últimas noticias
Ver másVer menos
Escriben hoy:
- Alberto Fernández
- Alejo Diz
- Alfredo Luis Fernández
- Ariel Goldstein
- Beatriz Vignoli
- Carlos Rodríguez
- Cristian Vitale
- Elena Llorente
- Fabián Lebenglik
- Gustavo Veiga
- Hugo Alberto Ojeda
- Irina Hauser
- Martin Granovsky
- María Elena Naddeo
- Nicolás Romero
- Oscar Ranzani
- Rodrigo Fresán
- Sergio Sánchez
- Silvina Friera
- Soledad Vallejos
- Tomás Lukin
- Yumber Vera Rojas
Últimas noticias
Ver másVer menos
Escriben hoy:
- Alberto Fernández
- Alejo Diz
- Alfredo Luis Fernández
- Ariel Goldstein
- Beatriz Vignoli
- Carlos Rodríguez
- Cristian Vitale
- Elena Llorente
- Fabián Lebenglik
- Gustavo Veiga
- Hugo Alberto Ojeda
- Irina Hauser
- Martin Granovsky
- María Elena Naddeo
- Nicolás Romero
- Oscar Ranzani
- Rodrigo Fresán
- Sergio Sánchez
- Silvina Friera
- Soledad Vallejos
- Tomás Lukin
- Yumber Vera Rojas