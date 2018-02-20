Edición Impresa | 20 de febrero de 2018
20 de febrero de 2018
Botta, afuera en La Plata

Rubén Botta, autor del gol de San Lorenzo en el triunfo del sábado pasado sobre Newell’s por 1-0, “sufrió un esguince del ligamento colateral medial o lateral interno”, según confirmó ayer el médico del plantel, Alberto Rovira. Esta lesión le impedirá al volante estar el próximo fin de semana frente a Gimnasia, en La Plata.

