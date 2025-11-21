Otro pacto infame

javier milei donald trump

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) greets President of Argentina Javier Milei as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Milei for a working lunch days after the U.S. Treasury finalized a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina in an effort to help stabilize its economy. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

(AFP/Getty Images via AFP)