Actores, actrices, directores, guionistas, editores, vestuaristas y todos aquellos que participan de la élite de la industria del cine y TV desfilaron este domingo por las alfombras rojas de dos reconocidos galardones: los BAFTA 2022 y Critics' Choice Awards 2022. Con algunas sorpresas y otros "números puestos", a continuación la lista de los grandes triunfadores.
Uno a uno, los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2022:
CINE
Mejor Película:
The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Mejor Director:
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Mejor Actor:
Will Smith – King Richard - GANADOR
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor Actor de Reparto:
Troy Kotsur – CODA - GANADOR
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - GANADORA
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Mejor Actor/Actriz joven:
Jude Hill – Belfast - GANADORA
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Mejor Ensamble:
Belfast - GANADORA
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Guion Original:
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast - GANADOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
Mejor Fotografía
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
Mejor Diseño de producción:
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune - GANADORA
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
Mejor Edición:
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story - GANADORA
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune
Mejor Vestuario:
Jenny Beavan – Cruella - GANADORA
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – House of Gucci
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Mejores Efectos Visuales:
Dune - GANADORA
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Mejor Comedia:
Licorice Pizza - GANADORA
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Mejor Película Animada:
The Mitchells vs the Machines - GANADORA
Encanto
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Película Extranjera:
Drive My Car - GANADORA
A Hero
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Canción:
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
No Time to Die – No Time to Die - GANADORA
Mejor Banda Sonora:
Hans Zimmer – Dune - GANADORA
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
TELEVISIÓN
Drama
Mejor Serie
Succession (HBO) - GANADORA
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor Actor
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) - GANADOR
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actriz
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime) - GANADORA
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) - GANADOR
Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) - GANADORA
Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Comedia
Mejor Serie
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADORA
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actor
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADOR
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Mejor Actriz
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - GANADORA
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADOR
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADORA
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
Mejor Serie Limitada
Mare of Easttown (HBO) - GANADORA
Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Mejor Película Hecha para Televisión
Oslo (HBO) - GANADORA
Come From Away (Apple TV+)
List of a Life
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Mejor Actor
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) - GANADOR
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO) - GANADORA
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADOR
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADORA
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Mejor Serie Extranjera
Squid Game (Netflix) - GANADORA
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Call My Agent! (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
Money Heist (Netflix)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Mejor Serie Animada
What If…? (Disney+) - GANADORA
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney Junior)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Great North (Fox)
Q-Force (Netflix)
Mejor Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - GANADOR
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) - GANADOR
Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
Qué son los Critic’s Choice Awards
Cada año, la Broadcast Film Critics Association (Asociación de críticos y periodistas de espectáculos de Estados Unidos) destaca la excelencia de los proyectos de cine y televisión.
Los premios que se reparten en 28 categorías: cinco en el apartado de cine y ocho en el de televisión.
Todos los ganadores de los BAFTA 2022
MEJOR PELÍCULA
The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
Belfast - GANADORA
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
MEJOR DEBUT DIRECTOR/GUIONISTA/PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) - GANADOR
After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Drive My Car - GANADORA
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - GANADORA
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Encanto - GANADORA
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs the Machines
MEJOR DIRECTOR
The Power of the Dog– Jane Campion - GANADORA
After Love – Aleem Khan
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening– Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Titane – Julia Ducournau
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson - GANADOR
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Coda – Siân Heder - GANADORA
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune – Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Joanna Scanlan – After Love - GANADORA
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Tessa Thompson – Passing
MEJOR ACTOR
Will Smith – King Richard - GANADOR
Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”
Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”
Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”
Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Ariana Debose – West Side Story - GANADORA
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Troy Kotsur – Coda - GANADOR
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
MEJOR SOUNDTRACK
“Dune” – Hans Zimmer - GANADOR
“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton
“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell
“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat
“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood
MEJOR CASTING
“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan - GANADORA
“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod
“Dune” – Francine Maisler
“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
“Dune” – Greig Fraser - GANADORA
“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen
“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren
“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel
MEJOR MONTAJE
“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - GANADOR
“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
“Dune” – Joe Walker
“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen
“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - GANADORA
“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan - GANADORA
“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini
“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero
“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE
“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - GANADORA
“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
MEJOR SONIDO
“Dune” - GANADORA
“Last Night in Soho”
“No Time to Die”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“West Side Story”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
“Dune” - GANADORA
“Free Guy”
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
“The Matrix Resurrections”
“No Time to Die”
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO BRITÁNICO
“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” - GANADOR
“Affairs of the Art”
“Night of the Living Dread”
MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO
“The Black Cop” - GANADOR
“Femme”
“The Palace”
“Stuffed”
“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee”
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Qué son los premios BAFTA
Los BAFTA son el máximo galardón otorgado por la Academia de cine británica (British Academy of Film and Television Arts).
Este domingo los premios se entregaron en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres, donde los nominados se reunieron, tras dos años de pandemia, en una ceremonia presencial que contó con la conducción de la actriz Rebel Wilson.