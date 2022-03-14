Actores, actrices, directores, guionistas, editores, vestuaristas y todos aquellos que participan de la élite de la industria del cine y TV desfilaron este domingo por las alfombras rojas de dos reconocidos galardones: los BAFTA 2022 y Critics' Choice Awards 2022. Con algunas sorpresas y otros "números puestos", a continuación la lista de los grandes triunfadores.

Uno a uno, los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2022:

CINE



Mejor Película:

The Power of the Dog - GANADORA

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story





Mejor Director:

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune





Mejor Actor:

Will Smith – King Richard - GANADOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth





Mejor Actriz:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Lady Gaga, una de las nominadas

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

Troy Kotsur – CODA - GANADOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog





Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - GANADORA

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story





Mejor Actor/Actriz joven:

Jude Hill – Belfast - GANADORA

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story





Mejor Ensamble:

Belfast - GANADORA

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story





Mejor Guion Original:

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast - GANADOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos





Mejor Guion Adaptado

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune





Mejor Fotografía

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast





Mejor Diseño de producción:

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune - GANADORA

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story





Mejor Edición:

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story - GANADORA

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune





Mejor Vestuario:

Jenny Beavan – Cruella - GANADORA

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House of Gucci





Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley





Mejores Efectos Visuales:

Dune - GANADORA

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings





Mejor Comedia:

Licorice Pizza - GANADORA

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch





Mejor Película Animada:

The Mitchells vs the Machines - GANADORA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Película Extranjera:

Drive My Car - GANADORA

A Hero

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

La gala de los Critics' choice awards

Mejor Canción:

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

No Time to Die – No Time to Die - GANADORA





Mejor Banda Sonora:

Hans Zimmer – Dune - GANADORA

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley





TELEVISIÓN

Drama

Mejor Serie

Succession (HBO) - GANADORA

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)





Mejor Actor

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) - GANADOR

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)





Mejor Actriz

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime) - GANADORA

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)





Mejor Actor de Reparto

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) - GANADOR

Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)





Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) - GANADORA

Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)





Comedia

Mejor Serie

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADORA

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)





Mejor Actor

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)





Mejor Actriz

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - GANADORA

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)





Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)





Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADORA

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión





Mejor Serie Limitada

Mare of Easttown (HBO) - GANADORA

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)





Mejor Película Hecha para Televisión

Oslo (HBO) - GANADORA

Come From Away (Apple TV+)

List of a Life

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)





Mejor Actor

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) - GANADOR

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)





Mejor Actriz

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO) - GANADORA

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)





Mejor Actor de Reparto

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADOR

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)





Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADORA

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)





Mejor Serie Extranjera

Squid Game (Netflix) - GANADORA

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)





Mejor Serie Animada

What If…? (Disney+) - GANADORA

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney Junior)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Q-Force (Netflix)





Mejor Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - GANADOR

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)





Mejor Especial de Comedia

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) - GANADOR

Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)

Qué son los Critic’s Choice Awards

Cada año, la Broadcast Film Critics Association (Asociación de críticos y periodistas de espectáculos de Estados Unidos) destaca la excelencia de los proyectos de cine y televisión.

Los premios que se reparten en 28 categorías: cinco en el apartado de cine y ocho en el de televisión.

Las actrices Florence Pugh (i) y Millie Bobby Brown (d)

Todos los ganadores de los BAFTA 2022

MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Power of the Dog - GANADORA

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza





MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

Belfast - GANADORA

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

MEJOR DEBUT DIRECTOR/GUIONISTA/PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) - GANADOR

After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Drive My Car - GANADORA

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - GANADORA

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto - GANADORA

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Emma Watson posa durante los premios BAFTA

MEJOR DIRECTOR

The Power of the Dog– Jane Campion - GANADORA

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening– Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Titane – Julia Ducournau

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson - GANADOR

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Coda – Siân Heder - GANADORA

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Joanna Scanlan – After Love - GANADORA

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Tessa Thompson – Passing

MEJOR ACTOR

Will Smith – King Richard - GANADOR

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Ariana Debose – West Side Story - GANADORA

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Los reconocidos galardones BAFTA

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Troy Kotsur – Coda - GANADOR

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

MEJOR SOUNDTRACK

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer - GANADOR

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton

“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

MEJOR CASTING

“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan - GANADORA

“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod

“Dune” – Francine Maisler

“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

“Dune” – Greig Fraser - GANADORA

“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen

“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

MEJOR MONTAJE

“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - GANADOR

“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - GANADORA

“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan - GANADORA

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - GANADORA

“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

MEJOR SONIDO

“Dune” - GANADORA

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“West Side Story”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“Dune” - GANADORA

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO BRITÁNICO

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” - GANADOR

“Affairs of the Art”

“Night of the Living Dread”

MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO

“The Black Cop” - GANADOR

“Femme”

“The Palace”

“Stuffed”

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee”

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Qué son los premios BAFTA

Los BAFTA son el máximo galardón otorgado por la Academia de cine británica (British Academy of Film and Television Arts).

Este domingo los premios se entregaron en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres, donde los nominados se reunieron, tras dos años de pandemia, en una ceremonia presencial que contó con la conducción de la actriz Rebel Wilson.