En una velada llena de sorpresas, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (ATAS, por sus siglas en inglés,) realizó este domingo la 76º entrega de los Premios Primetime EMMY 2024 a lo mejor de la televisión de los Estados Unidos durante el último año.



A través de casi cuatro horas y con la conducción de Eugene y Dan Levy, la gala estuvo repleta de las estrellas de las series más importantes del año. Para esta ocación, Shogun encabezó con 25 nominaciones, mientras que The Bear batió el récord para la comedia más ternada en un mismo año, con 23 candidaturas, por delante de Only Murders in the Building, que obtuvo 21.

Las producciones nominadas fueron aquellas que se emitieron por TV o se estrenaron en streaming entre el 1 de junio de 2023 y el 31 de mayo de 2024. Por ello, series recientes como House of the Dragon de HBO y Max, por ejemplo, no fueron contempladas para esta edición.

Premios Emmy 2024: la lista completa de ganadores

Programas con más nominaciones

Shogun - 25

- 25 The Bear - 23

- 23 Only Murders in the Building - 21

- 21 True Detective: Night Country - 19

- 19 The Crown - 18

- 18 Saturday Night Live - 17

Series dramáticas

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sr. y Sra. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática

Jennifer Aniston ( The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon ( The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai ( Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton ( The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon ( The Morning Show, Apple)

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Idris Elba ( Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins ( Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman ( Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada ( Shogun, FX)

Dominic West ( The Crown, Prime Video)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie ( The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki ( The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee ( The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville ( The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman ( The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor ( The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Billy Crudup ( The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

Néstor Carbonell ( Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts ( Winning Time: El ascenso de la dinastía Lakers , HBO/Max)

Jonathan Pryce ( Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie Dramática

Michaela Coel ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy ( The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden ( The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Series de comedia

Mejor serie de comedia



Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Jeremy Allen White ( The Bear, FX)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri ( The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez ( Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph ( Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart ( Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig ( Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ( The Bear, FX)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Jon Bernthal ( The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick ( Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling ( Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd ( Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk ( The Bear, FX)

Will Poulter ( The Bear, FX)

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia

Olivia Colman ( The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis ( The Bear , FX)

Kaitlin Olson ( Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph ( Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph ( Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig ( Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Miniseries o series antológicas

Mejor serie limitada o antológica

Bebé reno (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Mejor actor en miniserie, antología o película

Matt Bomer ( Compañeros de viaje, Showtime)

Richard Gadd ( Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm ( Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander ( Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott ( Ripley, Netflix)

Mejor Actriz de Serie Limitada, Antología o Película

Jodie Foster ( True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson ( Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple ( Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara ( Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie, antología o película

Jonathan Bailey ( Compañeros de viaje, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. ( El simpatizante, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill ( Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes ( True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris ( Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman ( Lecciones de química, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Antología o Película

Dakota Fanning ( Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone ( Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning ( Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King ( Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Nava Mau ( Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis ( True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Mejor dirección de una serie dramática

Stephen Daldry ( The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder ( The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick EO Toye ( Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein ( Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Mejor dirección en una serie de comedia

Randall Einhorn ( Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer ( The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef ( The Bear, FX)

Guy Ritchie ( The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello ( Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli ( The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Mejor guión para una serie dramática

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare ( The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner ( Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover ( Sr. y Sra. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks ( Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente ( Shogun, FX)

Will Smith ( Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Mejor guión para una miniserie, antología o película

Richard Gadd ( Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker ( Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley ( Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner ( Fellow Travellers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian ( Ripley, Netflix)

Issa López ( True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Mejor guión para una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer ( The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means ( Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky ( Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider ( The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn ( What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Televisión en vivo y reality shows

Mejor Talkshow nocturno

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor reality show de competición

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Mejor película para televisión

Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Mejor especial de variedad en vivo

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Mejor especial de variedad grabado

Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I





