La ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2025 fue postergada en dos ocasiones por los incendios forestales que azotaron a la ciudad estadounidense de Los Ángeles semanas atrás, pero, finalmente, se realizará este viernes 7 de febrero en el Barker Hangar del aeropuerto de Santa Mónica, en California.

Para este edición 30º, Conclave y Wicked lideraron las nominaciones cinematográficas con 11 cada una, seguidas por Dune: Parte Dos y Emilia Pérez, con 10.

En lo que respecta a la pantalla chica, Shōgun encabezó las ternas con seis, seguida por Abbott Elementary, The Diplomat, Disclaimer, Hacks, El Pinguino y What We Do in the Shadows con cuatro cada una.

Cómo ver los Critics Choice Awards desde Argentina

El evento en directo será transmitido este viernes 7 de febrero desde las 21 a través de TNT y TNT Series, para quienes cuenten con el servicio de cable. En tanto, por streaming, el evento se podrá ver por Max en Argentina. Los sucesos de la ceremonia y la previa se pueden visualizar en las redes sociales de la organización.

Chelsea Handler, reconocida comediante, presentadora de televisión, autora de best-sellers y activista, será la anfitriona de esta edición, marcando su tercer año consecutivo como presentadora de esta prestigiosa gala.



Qué son los Critic's Choice Awards

Los Critic's Choice Awards reconocida es una ceremonia organizada por la Asociación de la Elección de la Crítica Cinematográfica (Critics' Choice Association), la mayor organización de crítica de cine de Estados Unidos y Canadá.



Éstos son considerados uno de los termómetros de los Oscar, y se entregan por la mencionada asociación que está formada por 600 críticos y periodistas especializados que reconocen con estos premios la excelencia cinematográfica y televisiva.

Cine: la lista de todos los nominados

Mejor película

A Complete Unknown



Anora



The Brutalist



Cónclave



Dune: Part Two



Emilia Pérez



Nickel Boys



Sing Sing



The Substance



Wicked

Demi Moore, protagonista de La Sustancia.

Mejor Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist



Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown



Daniel Craig, Queer



Colman Domingo, Sing Sing



Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave



Hugh Grant, Heretic

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked



Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez



Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths



Angelina Jolie, Maria



Mikey Madison, Anora



Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, protagonista de Emilia Pérez.

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, Anora



Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain



Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing



Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown



Guy Pearce, The Brutalist



Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson



Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys



Ariana Grande, Wicked



Margaret Qualley, The Substance



Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave



Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga



Elliott Heffernan, Blitz



Maisy Stella, My Old Ass



Izaac Wang, Didi



Alisha Weir, Abigail



Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Wicked, la historia jamás contada de las brujas de Oz.

Mejor reparto

Anora



Cónclave



Emilia Pérez



Saturday Night



Sing Sing



Wicked

Mejor Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez



Sean Baker, Anora



Edward Berger, Cónclave



Brady Corbet, The Brutalist



Jon M. Chu, Wicked



Coralie Fargeat, The Substance



RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys



Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Mejor guion original

Sean Baker, Wicked, la historia jamás contada de las brujas de Oz



Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre



Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist



Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain



Coralie Fargeat, The Substance



Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Desafiantes, último trabajo del cineasta italiano Luca Guadagnino.

Mejor guion adaptado

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez



Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked



Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing



RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys



Peter Straughan, Cónclave



Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Mejor fotografía

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu



Alice Brooks, Wicked



Lol Crawley, The Brutalist



Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave



Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two



Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Mejor diseño de producción

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist



Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked



Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave



Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu



Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II



Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

El Brutalista, el tercer largometraje como director del actor Brady Corbet.

Mejor montaje

Sean Baker, Anora



Marco Costa, Challengers



Nick Emerson, Cónclave



David Jancso, The Brutalist



Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two



Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Lisy Christl, Cónclave



Linda Muir, Nosferatu



Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria



Paul Tazewell, Wicked



Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two



Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice



Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two



Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance



Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked



Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu



Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, dirigida por Tim Burton y protagonizada por Michael Keaton y Winona Ryder.

Mejores efectos visuales

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II



Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked



Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two



Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man



Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance



Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mejor película de animación

Flow



Inside Out 2



Memoir of a Snail



Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl



The Wild Robot

Mejor comedia

A Real Pain



Deadpool & Wolverine



Hit Man



My Old Ass



Saturday Night



Thelma

Ansiedad es una de las emociones que aparece en IntensaMente 2.

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light



Emilia Pérez



Flow



I'm Still Here



Rótula



The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

'Beautiful That Way', Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)



'Compress/Repress', Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)



'El Mal', Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)



'Harper y Will van al Oeste', Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)



'Besa el Cielo', Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)



'Mi Camino', Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Banda Sonora

Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave



Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist



Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot



Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez



Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers



Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Serie: la lista de todos los nominados

Mejor serie dramática

El Jackal (Peacock)



The Diplomat (Netflix)



Evil (Paramount+)



Industry (HBO|Max)



Interview with the Vampire (AMC)



The Old Man (FX)



Shogun (FX/Hulu)



Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

El Chacal, la nueva versión de la novela de Frederick Forsyth.

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)



Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)



Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)



Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu)



Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)



Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)



Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)



Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)



Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)



Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)



Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu)



Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)



Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)



Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)



John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)



Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

La Diplomática, un Thriller de espionaje y conflictos internacionales.

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

Moeka Hoshi. Shogun (FX/Hulu)



Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)



Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)



Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)



Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)



Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)



English Teacher (FX)



Hacks (HBO|Max)



Nobody Wants This (Netflix)



Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)



Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)



St. Denis Medical (NBC)



What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)



Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)



David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)



Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)



Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Las hermanas Garvey siguen involucrándose en asesinatos y dejan sus huellas en el camino.





Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)



Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)



Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max)



Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)



Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)



Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)



Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)



Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)



Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max)



Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)



Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)



Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)



Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Mejor miniserie

Bebé Reno (Netflix)



Desprecio (Apple TV+)



Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)



Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)



The Penguin (HBO|Max)



Ripley (Netflix)



True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)



We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Bebé Reno, una serie que la serie aborda temas sensibles como el acoso, el abuso sexual y la obsesión.

Mejor para televisión

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)



It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)



Música (Prime Video)



Out of My Mind (Disney+)



Rebel Ridge (Netflix)



V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)



Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)



Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)



Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV+)



Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)



Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV+)



Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)



Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)



Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max)



Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)



Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

True Detective, el caso de un grupo de investigadores desaparecidos une a dos agentes con un pasado en común.





Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)

Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)

Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)

Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)



Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV+)



Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)



Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix)



Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)



Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)

Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero

Acapulco (Apple TV+)



Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)



La Máquina (Hulu)



The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)



My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)



Pachinko (Apple TV+)



Senna (Netflix)



El juego del calamar (Netflix)

El Juego del Calamar, del escritor japonés Koushun Takami.

Mejor serie animada

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)



Bluey (Disney+)



Bob’s Burgers (Fox)



Invincible (Prime Video)



The Simpsons (Fox)



X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

Mejor Talk Show

Hot Ones (YouTube)



The Daily Show (Comedy Central)



The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)



John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)



The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia