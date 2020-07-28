Premios Emmy 2020: la lista completa de nominados

La Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes
desde Los Ángeles los nominados para la edición 72° de los premios Emmy. La ceremonia que se realiza desde 1949 debe resolver aún el formato de este año debido a las complicaciones de la pandemia.
La comediante Leslie Jones de “Saturday Night Live” junto a Laverne Cox, Josh Gad y Tatiana Maslany anunciaron el evento y la lista de candidatos en un video que fue publicado en el sitio oficial de los Emmy . La presentación que hicieron las figuras del entretenimiento fue a distancia y por llamada desde sus casas acorde a lo acostumbrado en los tiempos de hoy.
El actor y comediante Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la gala que tendrá lugar el 20 de septiembre.
Los nonimados son:
Drama
Mejor Serie
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Killing Eve
Mejor Actriz
- Jennifer Aniston - The morning show
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor Actor
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown - This is us
- Steve Carell - The morning show
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Pendiente
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Pendiente
Mejor Dirección
- Pendiente
Mejor Guión
- Pendiente
Comedia
Mejor Serie
- Curb your enthusiasm
- Dead to me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What we do in the shadows
Mejor Actriz
- Christina Applegate - Dead to me
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Linda Cardellini - Dead to me
- Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Mejor Actor
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Don Cheadle - Black Monday on Showtie
- Ted Danson - The Good Place
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Pendiente
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Pendiente
Mejor Dirección
- Pendiente
Mejor Guión
- Pendiente
Serie limitada y telefilms
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Mejor Película para Televisión
- Pendiente
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett - Mrs America
- Shira Hass - Unorthodox
- Regina King - Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer - Self Made
- Kerry Washington - Little fires everywhere
Mejor Actor
- Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
- Paul Mescal - Normal People
- Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo - I know this much is true
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Pendiente
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Pendiente
Mejor Dirección
- Pendiente
Mejor Guión
- Pendiente
Variedades
Mejor Reality Show
- The masked singer
- Nailed it!
- RuPaul Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor Programa de conversación
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Programa de Sketches
- Pendiente
Mejor Dirección en programa de variedades
- Pendiente
Mejor Guión en programa de variedades
- Pendiente