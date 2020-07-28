Edición Impresa | 28 de julio de 2020
28 de julio de 2020 · Actualizado hace

La entrega será el próximo 20 de septiembre

Premios Emmy 2020: la lista completa de nominados

Imagen: AFP

La Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes desde Los Ángeles los nominados para la edición 72° de los premios Emmy. La ceremonia que se realiza desde 1949 debe resolver aún el formato de este año debido a las complicaciones de la pandemia. 

La comediante Leslie Jones de “Saturday Night Live” junto a Laverne Cox, Josh Gad y Tatiana Maslany anunciaron el evento y la lista de candidatos en un video que fue publicado en el sitio oficial de los Emmy . La presentación que hicieron las figuras del entretenimiento fue a distancia y por llamada desde sus casas acorde a lo acostumbrado en los tiempos de hoy.

El actor y comediante Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la gala que tendrá lugar el 20 de septiembre. 

Los nonimados son:

Drama

Mejor Serie

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Killing Eve

Mejor Actriz

  • Jennifer Aniston - The morning show
  • Olivia Colman - The Crown
  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

Mejor Actor

  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown - This is us
  • Steve Carell - The morning show
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Billy Porter - Pose
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Pendiente

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Pendiente

Mejor Dirección

  • Pendiente

Mejor Guión

  • Pendiente


Comedia

Mejor Serie

  • Curb your enthusiasm
  • Dead to me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • What we do in the shadows

Mejor Actriz

  • Christina Applegate - Dead to me
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini - Dead to me
  • Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
  • Issa Rae - Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Mejor Actor

  • Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
  • Don Cheadle - Black Monday on Showtie
  • Ted Danson - The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek
  • Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Pendiente

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Pendiente

Mejor Dirección

  • Pendiente

Mejor Guión

  • Pendiente


Serie limitada y telefilms

Mejor Serie Limitada

  • Little Fires Everywhere
  • Mrs America
  • Unbelievable
  • Unorthodox
  • Watchmen

Mejor Película para Televisión

  • Pendiente

Mejor Actriz

  • Cate Blanchett - Mrs America
  • Shira Hass - Unorthodox
  • Regina King - Watchmen
  • Octavia Spencer - Self Made
  • Kerry Washington - Little fires everywhere

Mejor Actor

  • Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
  • Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
  • Paul Mescal - Normal People
  • Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
  • Mark Ruffalo - I know this much is true

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Pendiente

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Pendiente

Mejor Dirección

  • Pendiente

Mejor Guión

  • Pendiente


Variedades

Mejor Reality Show

  • The masked singer
  • Nailed it!
  • RuPaul Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor Programa de conversación

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor Programa de Sketches

  • Pendiente

Mejor Dirección en programa de variedades

  • Pendiente

Mejor Guión en programa de variedades

  • Pendiente

