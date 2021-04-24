MEJOR PELÍCULA
El padre
Judas y el mesías negro
DIRECCIÓN
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Hermosa venganza
ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA
Viola Davis, La madre del blues
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Fragmentos de una mujer
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Hermosa venganza
ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO
Riz Ahmed, El sonido del metal
Chadwick Boseman, La madre del blues
Anthony Hopkins, El padre
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Unidos
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
EDICIÓN
El padre
Nomadland
Hermosa venganza
El sonido del metal
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
FOTOGRAFÍA
Judas y el mesías negro
Mank
Noticias del gran mundo
Nomadland
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
DOCUMENTAL
Collective
Campamento extraordinario
El agente topo
My Octopus Teacher
Time
GUION ADAPTADO
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
El padre
Nomadland
Una noche en Miami
Tigre blanco
GUION ORIGINAL
Judas y el mesías negro
Minari
Hermosa venganza
El sonido del metal
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Maria Bakalova, por Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, por Hillbilly, una elegía rural
Olivia Colman, por El padre
Amanda Seyfried, por Mank
Yuh-Jung Young, por Minari
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas y el mesías negro
Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Leslie Odom Jr., por Una noche en Miami
Paul Raci, por El sonido del metal
Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas y el mesías negro
CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Colette
A concerto is a conversation
Do not split
Hunger Ward
A love song for Latasha
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Emma
Hillbilly, una elegía rural
La madre del blues
Mank
Pinocchio
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Emma
La madre del blues
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
CANCION ORIGINAL
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas y el mesías negro
lo Sì (Seen), La vida ante sí
Speak Now, Una noche en Miami
Hear My Voice, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION
El padre
La madre del blues
Mank
Noticias del gran mundo
Tenet
EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
CORTO DE ANIMACION
Burrow
Genius LociI
f Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes People
CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCION REAL
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
BANDA SONORA
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
SONIDO
Greyhound: En la mira del enemigo
Mank
Noticias del gran mundo
Soul
El sonido del metal
