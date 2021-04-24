MEJOR PELÍCULA



El padre

Judas y el mesías negro

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Hermosa venganza

El sonido del metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

DIRECCIÓN

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Hermosa venganza

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA

Viola Davis, La madre del blues

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Fragmentos de una mujer

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Hermosa venganza

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO

Riz Ahmed, El sonido del metal

Chadwick Boseman, La madre del blues

Anthony Hopkins, El padre

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Unidos

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

EDICIÓN

El padre

Nomadland

Hermosa venganza

El sonido del metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago



FOTOGRAFÍA

Judas y el mesías negro

Mank

Noticias del gran mundo

Nomadland

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago



MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

DOCUMENTAL

Collective

Campamento extraordinario

El agente topo

My Octopus Teacher

Time

GUION ADAPTADO

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

El padre

Nomadland

Una noche en Miami

Tigre blanco

GUION ORIGINAL

Judas y el mesías negro

Minari

Hermosa venganza

El sonido del metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, por Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, por Hillbilly, una elegía rural

Olivia Colman, por El padre

Amanda Seyfried, por Mank

Yuh-Jung Young, por Minari

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas y el mesías negro

Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Leslie Odom Jr., por Una noche en Miami

Paul Raci, por El sonido del metal

Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas y el mesías negro

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not split

Hunger Ward

A love song for Latasha

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Emma

Hillbilly, una elegía rural

La madre del blues



Mank

Pinocchio

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Emma

La madre del blues

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

CANCION ORIGINAL

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas y el mesías negro

lo Sì (Seen), La vida ante sí

Speak Now, Una noche en Miami

Hear My Voice, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

El padre

La madre del blues

Mank

Noticias del gran mundo

Tenet

EFECTOS ESPECIALES



Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

CORTO DE ANIMACION

Burrow

Genius LociI

f Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes People

CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCION REAL

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

BANDA SONORA

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

SONIDO

Greyhound: En la mira del enemigo

Mank

Noticias del gran mundo

Soul

El sonido del metal

