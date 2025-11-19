“Silencio cerdita”

Donald Trump y Mohammed bin Salman

US President Donald Trump jokes about hand shakes and fist pumps with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House to fanfare and a jet flyover Tuesday, in his first visit to the United States since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

(AFP -/AFP)