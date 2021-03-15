15 de marzo de 2021Edición ImpresaPDF
Defendé la otra mirada por $300 x mes
Hacete [email protected]
Hacete [email protected]
15 de marzo de 2021
Edición ImpresaPDF
Cultura y Espectáculos
15 de marzo de 2021 · Actualizado hace

"Nomadland" pica en punta como favorita

Oscar 2021: todas las nominaciones

El anuncio hecho esta mañana en la ciudad de Los Angeles por los actores y cantantes Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra incluye a "Mank" y "El juicio de los 7 de Chicago". Los ganadores se conocerán el 25 de abril.

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

DIRECCIÓN

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA

Viola Davis, La madre del blues

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, La madre del blues

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

EDICIÓN

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

FOTOGRAFÍA

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

News Of The World

Nomadland

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

DOCUMENTAL

Collective

Crip Camp

El agente topo

My Octopus Teacher

Time

GUION ADAPTADO

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

GUION ORIGINAL

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, por Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, por Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, por The Father

Amanda Seyfried, por Mank

Yuh-Jung Young, por Minari

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Leslie Odom Jr., por One Night In Miami

Paul Raci, por Sound Of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas And The Black Messiah

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not split

Hunger Ward

A love song for Latasha

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

La madre del blues

Mank

Pinocchio

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Emma

La madre del blues

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

CANCION ORIGINAL 

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago 

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

The Father

La madre del blues

Mank

News of the world

Tenet

Mejor edición

EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

CORTO DE ANIMACION

Burrow

Genius LociI

f Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes People

CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCION REAL

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

BANDA SONORA

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

En esta nota
Leer más
Últimas noticias
Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)
Dady Gallardo: “Las jugadoras están convencidas de lograr el objetivo”Entrevista con el entrenador de La Garra, de cara al Preolímpico de handball
Por Florencia Mó
Oscar 2021: "Mank" al frente de la carreraSe anunciaron las candidaturas y los premios se darán el 25 de abril
Por Ezequiel Boetti
Más repudios para Juan Carlos Gemignani  por sus mensajes machistasLa Asociación de Mujeres Jueces de la Argentina le envió una lapidaria carta a Gustavo Hornos
¿Cómo surgió el coronavirus?: la OMS publica su investigaciónEl origen del SARS-CoV-2
El minuto a minuto del Boca - RiverPeligro de Wolf
Por Victor Wolf
Escriben hoy:
Últimas noticias
Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)Eduardo Dady Gallardo quiere hacer historia con la selección femenina de handball. (Fuente: NA)
Dady Gallardo: “Las jugadoras están convencidas de lograr el objetivo”Entrevista con el entrenador de La Garra, de cara al Preolímpico de handball
Por Florencia Mó
Oscar 2021: "Mank" al frente de la carreraSe anunciaron las candidaturas y los premios se darán el 25 de abril
Por Ezequiel Boetti
Más repudios para Juan Carlos Gemignani  por sus mensajes machistasLa Asociación de Mujeres Jueces de la Argentina le envió una lapidaria carta a Gustavo Hornos
¿Cómo surgió el coronavirus?: la OMS publica su investigaciónEl origen del SARS-CoV-2
El minuto a minuto del Boca - RiverPeligro de Wolf
Por Victor Wolf
Escriben hoy:
El país
El país
Ver más
Ver más
Economía
Economía
Ver más
Ver más
Sociedad
Sociedad
Ver más
Ver más
El mundo
El mundo
Ver más
Ver más
C&E
C&E
Ver más
Ver más
Deportes
Deportes
Ver más
Ver más
Suplementos
Suplementos
Líbero
Ver más
MUCHAS PROMESAS Y MUY POCO FÚTBOL
MUCHAS PROMESAS Y MUY POCO FÚTBOLBoca y River igualaron en la Bombonera en un duelo en el que escaseó el juego asociado y hubo algunas acciones destacadas. Los goles fueron convertidos por el colombiano Villa y Palavecino.
Cash
Ver más
BATALLA CONTRA EL GOLIAT DEL SIGLO XXI
BATALLA CONTRA EL GOLIAT DEL SIGLO XXIEl presidente Joe Biden respalda a los empleados de la corporación de Jeff Bezos que quieren agremiarse.
Radar
Ver más
LIBROS PARA CAMALEONES
LIBROS PARA CAMALEONESEl club de lectura de David Bowie, el volumen que recorre los cien libros que cambiaron la vida del mito
Radar Libros
Ver más
LA HIJA DE LA REVOLUCIÓN
LA HIJA DE LA REVOLUCIÓNAndréi Platónov dinamitaba como ningún otro la realidad soviética en nombre del ideal soviético. Todo comenzó con un relato inspirado en una anécdota japonesa que incluía a Kawabata contada por su amigo Boris Pilniak.
Las12
Ver más
¿CÓMO SEGUIMOS CONTANDO FEMICIDIOS?
¿CÓMO SEGUIMOS CONTANDO FEMICIDIOS?LA ENCRUCIJADA DE NARRAR LOS FEMICIDIOS EN LOS QUE CADA VÍCTIMA CUENTA SIN REPRODUCIR LA CRUELDAD Y DENUNCIANDO SUS CAUSAS SOCIALES.
Soy
Ver más
RELACIONES PELIGROSAS
RELACIONES PELIGROSASEL LIBRO DE PABLO STEFANONI ¿LA REBELDÍA SE VOLVIÓ DE DERECHA? EXPLORA LOS VÍNCULOS ENTRE DERECHAS ALTERNATIVAS, HOMOSEXUALIDAD Y XENOFOBIA.
Líbero
Ver más
MUCHAS PROMESAS Y MUY POCO FÚTBOL
MUCHAS PROMESAS Y MUY POCO FÚTBOLBoca y River igualaron en la Bombonera en un duelo en el que escaseó el juego asociado y hubo algunas acciones destacadas. Los goles fueron convertidos por el colombiano Villa y Palavecino.
Cash
Ver más
BATALLA CONTRA EL GOLIAT DEL SIGLO XXI
BATALLA CONTRA EL GOLIAT DEL SIGLO XXIEl presidente Joe Biden respalda a los empleados de la corporación de Jeff Bezos que quieren agremiarse.
Radar
Ver más
LIBROS PARA CAMALEONES
LIBROS PARA CAMALEONESEl club de lectura de David Bowie, el volumen que recorre los cien libros que cambiaron la vida del mito
Radar Libros
Ver más
LA HIJA DE LA REVOLUCIÓN
LA HIJA DE LA REVOLUCIÓNAndréi Platónov dinamitaba como ningún otro la realidad soviética en nombre del ideal soviético. Todo comenzó con un relato inspirado en una anécdota japonesa que incluía a Kawabata contada por su amigo Boris Pilniak.
Las12
Ver más
¿CÓMO SEGUIMOS CONTANDO FEMICIDIOS?
¿CÓMO SEGUIMOS CONTANDO FEMICIDIOS?LA ENCRUCIJADA DE NARRAR LOS FEMICIDIOS EN LOS QUE CADA VÍCTIMA CUENTA SIN REPRODUCIR LA CRUELDAD Y DENUNCIANDO SUS CAUSAS SOCIALES.
Soy
Ver más
RELACIONES PELIGROSAS
RELACIONES PELIGROSASEL LIBRO DE PABLO STEFANONI ¿LA REBELDÍA SE VOLVIÓ DE DERECHA? EXPLORA LOS VÍNCULOS ENTRE DERECHAS ALTERNATIVAS, HOMOSEXUALIDAD Y XENOFOBIA.
Ver más
Ver más
Ver más
Escriben hoy:

PÁGINA 12

RSS

SUPLEMENTOS

OTRAS PUBLICACIONES

República Argentina | Todos los derechos reservados | Política de privacidad | Términos y Condiciones© 2000-2021 www.pagina12.com.ar

Tu navegador tiene deshabilitado el uso de Cookies. Algunas funcionalidades de Página/12 necesitan que lo habilites para funcionar. Si no sabés como hacerlo hacé CLICK AQUÍ