Oscar 2021: todas las nominaciones

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

DIRECCIÓN

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA

Viola Davis, La madre del blues

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, La madre del blues

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

EDICIÓN

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago



FOTOGRAFÍA

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

News Of The World

Nomadland

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago



MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

DOCUMENTAL

Collective

Crip Camp

El agente topo

My Octopus Teacher

Time

GUION ADAPTADO

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

GUION ORIGINAL

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, por Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, por Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, por The Father

Amanda Seyfried, por Mank

Yuh-Jung Young, por Minari

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Leslie Odom Jr., por One Night In Miami

Paul Raci, por Sound Of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas And The Black Messiah

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not split

Hunger Ward

A love song for Latasha

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

La madre del blues



Mank

Pinocchio

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Emma

La madre del blues

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

CANCION ORIGINAL

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

The Father

La madre del blues

Mank

News of the world

Tenet

EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

CORTO DE ANIMACION

Burrow

Genius LociI

f Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes People

CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCION REAL

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

BANDA SONORA

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World