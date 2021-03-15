Oscar 2021: todas las nominaciones

MEJOR PELÍCULA:
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
DIRECCIÓN
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA
Viola Davis, La madre del blues
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, La madre del blues
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
EDICIÓN
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
FOTOGRAFÍA
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of The World
Nomadland
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
DOCUMENTAL
Collective
Crip Camp
El agente topo
My Octopus Teacher
Time
GUION ADAPTADO
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
GUION ORIGINAL
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Maria Bakalova, por Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, por Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, por The Father
Amanda Seyfried, por Mank
Yuh-Jung Young, por Minari
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Leslie Odom Jr., por One Night In Miami
Paul Raci, por Sound Of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas And The Black Messiah
CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Colette
A concerto is a conversation
Do not split
Hunger Ward
A love song for Latasha
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
La madre del blues
Mank
Pinocchio
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Emma
La madre del blues
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
CANCION ORIGINAL
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION
The Father
La madre del blues
Mank
News of the world
Tenet
EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
CORTO DE ANIMACION
Burrow
Genius LociI
f Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes People
CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCION REAL
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
BANDA SONORA
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World