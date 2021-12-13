La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció este lunes los nominados para la 79ª entrega de los Globos de Oro, en medio de un boicot por la falta de diversidad entre los nominados. Los premios serán conducidos por el rapero Snoop Dogg, sin embargo aún no hay confirmación oficial respecto a la televisación del evento debido a que la cadena NBC declinó la transmisión por la falta de representación de color y de cultura de los galardones.
"Seguimos creyendo que la HFPA está comprometida con una reforma significativa", expuso la NBC en un comunicado. Y agregaron: “Sin embargo, un cambio de esta magnitud requiere tiempo y trabajo, y opinamos firmemente que la HFPA necesita tiempo para hacerlo bien. Como tal, NBC no transmitirá los Globos de Oro 2022, y suponiendo que la organización ejecute su plan, tenemos la esperanza de estar en condiciones de transmitir el programa en enero de 2023".
Por su lado, la Asociación encargada de los premios ya anunció que se realizará la entrega con o sin transmisión en vivo.
Respecto a las nominaciones, las películas más nominadas fueron "Belfast" y "El Poder del Perro": la primera, protagonizada por Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench y Jamie Dornan, narra la vida de un joven en medio del conflicto entre Irlanda del Norte y Reino Unido, en la década de 1960.
La segunda, encabezada por Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons y Kirsten Dunst, es una adaptación de la novela western de Thomas Savage de 1967, es llevada al cine por la directora neozelandesa Jane Campion, sobre la vida de dos hermanos en Montana, Estados Unidos.
Por el lado de las series, "Succession", el proyecto estrella de HBO, lidera con cinco nominaciones y le siguen "Ted Lasso" y "The Morning Show", ambos de Apple Tv+.
La lista completa de los nominados
Cine
MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Cyrano
- Don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick... BOOM!
- Wet Side Story
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The power of the dog
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Keneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The power of the dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The lost daughter
- Steven Spilberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villenueve, Dune
MEJOR GUION
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The power of the dog
- Adan McKay, Don’t look up
- Aaron Dorkin, Being the Ricardos
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
- Jessica Chastain, The eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Coldman, The lost daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
- Mahershala Ali, Swan song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The tragedy of MacBeth
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up
- Peter Diklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Hopper Huffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos , In the heights
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Ben Affleck, The tender bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Kodi Smith-McPhee, The power of the dog
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Caitíona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West side story
- Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
MEJOR PELÍCULA HABLA NO INGLESA
- Compartment No.6
- Drive my car
- The hand of god
- A hero
- Parallel mothers
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- Alexandre Desiplat , The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood, The power of the dog
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel mothers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL PELÍCULA
- “Be alive”, King Richard
- “Dos orugitas”, Encanto
- “Down to joy”, Belfast
- “Here I am, singing my way home”, Respect
- “No time to die”, No time to die
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the last dragon
Televisión
MEJOR SERIE TELEVISIVA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- The great
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- Reservation dogs
- Ted Lasso
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DRAMÁTICA
- Lupin
- The morning show
- Pose
- Squid game
- Succession
MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Dopesick
- Inpeachment: american crime story
- Mare of Easttown
- Maid
- The underground railroad
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE TELEVISIVA DRAMÁTICA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE TELEVISIVA DRAMÁTICA
- Uzo Aduba, In treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
- Christine Baranski, The good fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The handmaid’s tale
- Makayla J. Rodriguez, Pose
MEJOR ACTOR DE TELEVISIÓN EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The great
- Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
- Martin Short, Only murders in the building
- Jason Sudeikins, Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaretl Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Paul Bettany, Wandavision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The serpent
MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Hanna Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN TELEVISIÓN
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The mornng show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su, Squid game
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN TELEVISIÓN
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Annie MacDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso