La edición Nº 74 de los premios Primetime Emmy 2022 se entregarán este lunes en el Microsoft Theatre de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, donde se destacarán las mejores producciones de la TV estadounidense.
Los galardones organizados por la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos tendrán como anfitrión al actor y comediante Kenan Thompson, de Saturday Nigth Live, y se transmitirán a partir de las 21 por TNT, doblado al español, y por TNT Series en idioma original.
Como viene sucediendo durante los últimos años, las plataformas de streaming obtuvieron la mayor cantidad de ternas. En el caso de 2022, HBO/HBO Max y Netflix acapararon la mayoría de las nominaciones.
Durante este lunes, se premiarán las categorías más importantes: 118 en total, de los cuales HBO tiene 50 y Netflix, 23. La mayoría de las estatuillas fueron entregados en los Emmys Creative Arts, el 3 y 4 de septiembre.
En lo que respecta a HBO, la señal del grupo Warner Bros Discovery obtuvo la mayor cantidad de nominaciones por vigésima vez, gracias a la tercera temporada de la serie Succession (con 25 ternas); The White Lotus (20); Hacks (17) y Euphoria (16).
Por su parte, Netflix llega con la producción de habla no inglesa que competirá en los Emmy por primera vez en su historia: la surcoreana El juego del calamar, que cuenta con 14 nominaciones.
A continuación las principales nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2022.
Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Actor protagonista en comedia
- Donald Glover por Atlanta
- Bill Hader por Barry
- Nicholas Hoult por The Great
- Steve Martin por Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short por Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis por Ted Lasso
Actriz protagonista en comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco por The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning por The Great
- Issa Rae por Insecure
- Jean Smart por Hacks
Actor de reparto en comedia
- Anthony Carrigan por Barry
- Brett Goldstein por Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh por Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed por Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams por Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler por Barry
- Bowen Yang por Saturday Night Live
Actriz de reparto en comedia
- Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Hannah Einbinder por Hacks
- Janelle James por Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles por Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph por Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple por Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham por Ted Lasso
Actor invitado en comedia
- Jerrod Carmichael por Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader por Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance por Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane por Only Murders In The Building
- Christopher McDonald por Hacks
- Sam Richardson por Ted Lasso
Actriz invitada en comedia
- Jane Adams por Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris por Hacks
- Jane Lynch por Only Murders In The Building
- Laurie Metcalf por Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson por Hacks
- Harriet Walter por Ted Lasso
Drama
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- El juego del calamar (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Actor protagonista en drama
- Jason Bateman por Ozark
- Brian Cox por Succession
- Lee Jung-jae por El juego del calamar
- Bob Odenkirk por Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott por Severance
- Jeremy Strong por Succession
Actriz protagonista en drama
- Jodie Comer por Killing Eve
- Laura Linney por Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey por Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh por Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon por The Morning Show
- Zendaya por Euphoria
Actor de reparto en drama
- Nicholas Braun por Succession
- Billy Crudup por The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin por Succession
- Park Hae-soo por El juego del calamar
- Matthew Macfadyen por Succession
- John Turturro por Severance
- Christopher Walken por Severance
- Oh Yeong-su por El juego del calamar
Actriz de reparto en drama
- Patricia Arquette por Severance
- Julia Garner por Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon por El juego del calamar
- Christina Ricci por Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn por Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron por Succession
- Sarah Snook por Succession
- Sydney Sweeney por Euphoria
Actor invitado en drama
- Adrien Brody por Succession
- James Cromwell por Succession
- Colman Domingo por Euphoria
- Arian Moayed por Succession
- Tom Pelphrey por Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård por Succession
Actriz invitada en drama
- Hope Davis por Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden por The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly por Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan por Succession
- Harriet Walter por Succession
- Lee You-mi por El juego del calamar
Miniserie
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
- Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
Actor en miniserie o film televisivo
- Colin Firth por The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield por Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac por Secretos de un matrimonio
- Michael Keaton por Dopesick
- Himesh Patel por Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan por Pam and Tommy
Actriz en miniserie o film televisivo
- Toni Collette por The Staircase
- Julia Garner por Inventando a Anna
- Lily James por Pam and Tommy
- Sarah Paulson por Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley por Las cosas por limpiar
- Amanda Seyfried por The Dropout
Actor de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo
- Murray Bartlett por The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy por The White Lotus
- Will Poulter por Dopesick
- Seth Rogen por Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard por Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg por Dopesick
- Steve Zahn por The White Lotus
Actriz de reparto en miniserie o film televisivo
- Connie Britton por The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge por The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario por The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever por Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell por he White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney por The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham por Dopesick
Película para televisión
- Chip y Dale: al rescate (Disney+)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)
- The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Serie de animación
- Arcane (Netflix)
- Bob's Burgers (FOX)
- Rick y Morty (Adult Swim)
- Los Simpson (FOX)
- What if? (Disney +)