La 80º edición de los Premios Globo de Oro entregados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood se desarrolló este martes por la noche en la ciudad estadounidense de Los Ángeles y dejó a grandes ganadores, entre los que se encuentra el film “Argentina, 1985”, dirigida por Santiago Mitre, que ganó en la categoría a "Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés".

La cinta "The Fabelmans" del cineasta estadounidense Steven Spielberg consiguió el galardón a la mejor película dramática. Además, Spielberg también logró el premio al mejor director por esta cinta, un drama autobiográfico inspirado en su niñez y juventud, mientras que la película "The Banshees of Inisherin" logró el Globo de Oro a la mejor comedia o musical.

Por otra parte, la serie "House of the Dragon", precuela de "Game of Thrones" de HBO, consiguió el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie dramática. En tanto, "Abbott elementary" obtuvo el galardón a la mejor serie de comedia o musical, su tercer premio tras los de los actores Quinta Brunson y Tyler James Williams.

Premios Globo de Oro 2023: la lista completa de ganadores

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

  • Avatar: El Camino del Agua

  • Elvis

  • Tar

  • Los Fabelman

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Foto: AFP.


MEJOR COMEDIA-MUSICAL

  • Babylon

  • Los espíritus de la isla

  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

  • Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out

  • El triángulo de la tristeza

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/eauNu0Kx-buQgiLVC


MEJOR ACTOR- DRAMA

  • Austin Butler, "Elvis"

  • Brendan Fraser, "La ballena"

  • Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

  • Bill Nighy, "Living"

  • Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"


MEJOR ACTRIZ - DRAMA

  • Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

  • Olivia Colman, "Imperio de luz"

  • Viola Davis, "La mujer Rey"

  • Ana de Armas, "Rubia"

  • Michelle Williams, "Los Fabelman"


MEJOR ACTOR- COMEDIA/MUSICAL

  • Diego Calva, "Babylon"

  • Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out"

  • Adam Driver, "Ruido de fondo"

  • Colin Farrell, "Los espíritus de la isla"

  • Ralph Fiennes, "El menú"

Foto: AFP.


MEJOR ACTRIZ - COMEDIA/MUSICAL

  • Lesley Manville, "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris"

  • Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

  • Anya Taylor-Joy, "El menú"

  • Emma Thompson, "Buena suerte, Leo Grande"

  • Michelle Yeoh, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"


MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Brendan Gleeson, "Los espíritus de la isla"

  • Barry Keoghan, "Los espíritus de la isla"

  • Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

  • Ke Huy Quan, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"

  • Eddie Redmayne, "El ángel de la muerte"


MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Angela Bassett, "Pantera Negra: Wakanda por siempre"

  • Kerry Condon, "Los espíritus de la isla"

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"

  • Dolly De Leon, "El triángulo de la tristeza"

  • Carey Mulligan, "Ella dijo"


MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • James Cameron, "Avatar: El camino del agua"

  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"

  • Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

  • Martin McDonagh, "Los espíritus de la isla"

  • Steven Spielberg, "Los Fabelman"

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/abpzd1ce-buQgiLVC


MEJOR GUIÓN

  • Todd Field (Tár)

  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

  • Martin McDonagh (Los espíritus de la isla)

  • Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)


MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (La chica salvaje)

  • “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

  • “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

  • “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

  • “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)


MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Carter Burwell (Los espíritus de la isla)

  • Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking)

  • Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

  • John Williams (The Fabelmans)


MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • "Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro"

  • "Inu-Oh"

  • "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

  • "El gato con botas: El Último Deseo" "Red"

Foto: AFP.


MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA NO INGLÉS

  • "Sin novedad en el frente"

  • "Argentina, 1985"

  • "Close"

  • "La decisión de partir"

  • "RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)"

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/MskpQXeP-buQgiLVC

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)

  • The Crown (Netflix)

  • House of the Dragon (HBO)

  • Ozark (Netflix)

  • Severance (Apple TV+)

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/l4iyGiTJ-buQgiLVC

MEJOR SERIE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)

  • El Oso (FX on Hulu)

  • Hacks (HBO Max)

  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

  • Merlina (Netflix)

Foto: AFP.


MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA/PELICULA PARA TELEVISION

  • Black Bird (Apple TV+)

  • Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)

  • The Dropout (Hulu)

  • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

  • The White Lotus (HBO)

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/TwEcb7RI-buQgiLVC


MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX) as Dan Chase / Henry Dixon / Johnny Kohler

  • Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (Paramount Network) as John Dutton

  • Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+) as Cassian Andor

  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic

  • Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+) as Mark Scout


MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

  • Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix) as Wendy Byrde

  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix) as Queen Elizabeth II

  • Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily (ABC) as Eileen Fitzgerald

  • Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) as Rue Bennett

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/LJ5ZsqQ1-buQgiLVC


MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX) as Earnest "Earn" Marks

  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Charles-Haden Savage

  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Oliver Putnam

  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX on Hulu) as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/hHoRwjCY-buQgiLVC


MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Janine Teagues

  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) as Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden

  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Mabel Mora

  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix) as Wednesday Addams

  • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) as Deborah Vance

Foto: AFP.


MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE

  • Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+) as James "Jimmy" Keane

  • Colin Firth – The Staircase (HBO Max) as Michael Peterson

  • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) as Detective Jeb Pyre

  • Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Jeffrey Dahmer

  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Tommy Lee


MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE

  • Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime) as Tammy Wynette

  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix) as Anna Sorokin / Anna Delvey

  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Pamela Anderson

  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz) as Martha Mitchell

  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) as Elizabeth Holmes


MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA/COMEDIA/MUSICAL

  • John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX) as Harold Harper

  • Jonathan Pryce – The Crown (Netflix) as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

  • John Turturro – Severance (Apple TV+) as Irving Bailiff

  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Gregory Eddie

  • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) as Gene Cousineau

Foto: AFP.


MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA/COMEDIA/MUSICAL

  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) as Diana, Princess of Wales

  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max) as Ava Daniels

  • Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix) as Ruth Langmore

  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Ava Coleman

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Barbara Howard


MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE

  • F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus (HBO) as Bert Di Grasso

  • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX on Hulu) as Sam Fortner

  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) as Larry Hall

  • Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Lionel Dahmer

  • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Rand Gauthier

Foto: AFP.


MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX on Hulu) as Rachel Flieshman

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) as Brenda Lafferty

  • Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Glenda Cleveland

  • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus (HBO) as Harper Spiller

Foto: AFP.


