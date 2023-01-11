La 80º edición de los Premios Globo de Oro entregados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood se desarrolló este martes por la noche en la ciudad estadounidense de Los Ángeles y dejó a grandes ganadores, entre los que se encuentra el film “Argentina, 1985”, dirigida por Santiago Mitre, que ganó en la categoría a "Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés".



La cinta "The Fabelmans" del cineasta estadounidense Steven Spielberg consiguió el galardón a la mejor película dramática. Además, Spielberg también logró el premio al mejor director por esta cinta, un drama autobiográfico inspirado en su niñez y juventud, mientras que la película "The Banshees of Inisherin" logró el Globo de Oro a la mejor comedia o musical.

Por otra parte, la serie "House of the Dragon", precuela de "Game of Thrones" de HBO, consiguió el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie dramática. En tanto, "Abbott elementary" obtuvo el galardón a la mejor serie de comedia o musical, su tercer premio tras los de los actores Quinta Brunson y Tyler James Williams.



Premios Globo de Oro 2023: la lista completa de ganadores

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

Avatar: El Camino del Agua

Elvis

Tar

Los Fabelman

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR COMEDIA-MUSICAL

Babylon

Los espíritus de la isla

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out

El triángulo de la tristeza



MEJOR ACTOR- DRAMA

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "La ballena"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"



MEJOR ACTRIZ - DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Olivia Colman, "Imperio de luz"

Viola Davis, "La mujer Rey"

Ana de Armas, "Rubia"

Michelle Williams, "Los Fabelman"



MEJOR ACTOR- COMEDIA/MUSICAL

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out"

Adam Driver, "Ruido de fondo"

Colin Farrell, "Los espíritus de la isla"

Ralph Fiennes, "El menú"

MEJOR ACTRIZ - COMEDIA/MUSICAL

Lesley Manville, "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "El menú"

Emma Thompson, "Buena suerte, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brendan Gleeson, "Los espíritus de la isla"

Barry Keoghan, "Los espíritus de la isla"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"

Eddie Redmayne, "El ángel de la muerte"



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett, "Pantera Negra: Wakanda por siempre"

Kerry Condon, "Los espíritus de la isla"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"

Dolly De Leon, "El triángulo de la tristeza"

Carey Mulligan, "Ella dijo"



MEJOR DIRECTOR

James Cameron, "Avatar: El camino del agua"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "Los espíritus de la isla"

Steven Spielberg, "Los Fabelman"



MEJOR GUIÓN

Todd Field (Tár)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

Martin McDonagh (Los espíritus de la isla)

Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (La chica salvaje)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)



MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Carter Burwell (Los espíritus de la isla)

Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking)

Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

John Williams (The Fabelmans)



MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"El gato con botas: El Último Deseo" "Red"

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA NO INGLÉS

"Sin novedad en el frente"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"La decisión de partir"

"RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)"

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE COMEDIA/MUSICAL



Abbott Elementary (ABC)

El Oso (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Merlina (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA/PELICULA PARA TELEVISION

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)



MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX) as Dan Chase / Henry Dixon / Johnny Kohler

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (Paramount Network) as John Dutton

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+) as Cassian Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix) as Wendy Byrde

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix) as Queen Elizabeth II

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily (ABC) as Eileen Fitzgerald

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) as Rue Bennett



MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX) as Earnest "Earn" Marks

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Oliver Putnam

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX on Hulu) as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Janine Teagues

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) as Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Mabel Mora

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix) as Wednesday Addams

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) as Deborah Vance

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+) as James "Jimmy" Keane

Colin Firth – The Staircase (HBO Max) as Michael Peterson

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) as Detective Jeb Pyre

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Jeffrey Dahmer

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime) as Tammy Wynette

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix) as Anna Sorokin / Anna Delvey

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Pamela Anderson

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz) as Martha Mitchell

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA/COMEDIA/MUSICAL

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX) as Harold Harper

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown (Netflix) as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

John Turturro – Severance (Apple TV+) as Irving Bailiff

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Gregory Eddie

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) as Gene Cousineau

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA/COMEDIA/MUSICAL

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) as Diana, Princess of Wales

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max) as Ava Daniels

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix) as Ruth Langmore

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Ava Coleman

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Barbara Howard





MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus (HBO) as Bert Di Grasso

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX on Hulu) as Sam Fortner

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) as Larry Hall

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Lionel Dahmer

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Rand Gauthier

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX on Hulu) as Rachel Flieshman

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) as Brenda Lafferty

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Glenda Cleveland

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus (HBO) as Harper Spiller

