La 80º edición de los Premios Globo de Oro entregados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood se desarrolló este martes por la noche en la ciudad estadounidense de Los Ángeles y dejó a grandes ganadores, entre los que se encuentra el film “Argentina, 1985”, dirigida por Santiago Mitre, que ganó en la categoría a "Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés".
La cinta "The Fabelmans" del cineasta estadounidense Steven Spielberg consiguió el galardón a la mejor película dramática. Además, Spielberg también logró el premio al mejor director por esta cinta, un drama autobiográfico inspirado en su niñez y juventud, mientras que la película "The Banshees of Inisherin" logró el Globo de Oro a la mejor comedia o musical.
Por otra parte, la serie "House of the Dragon", precuela de "Game of Thrones" de HBO, consiguió el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie dramática. En tanto, "Abbott elementary" obtuvo el galardón a la mejor serie de comedia o musical, su tercer premio tras los de los actores Quinta Brunson y Tyler James Williams.
Premios Globo de Oro 2023: la lista completa de ganadores
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
Avatar: El Camino del Agua
Elvis
Tar
Los Fabelman
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR COMEDIA-MUSICAL
Babylon
Los espíritus de la isla
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out
El triángulo de la tristeza
MEJOR ACTOR- DRAMA
Austin Butler, "Elvis"
Brendan Fraser, "La ballena"
Hugh Jackman, "The Son"
Bill Nighy, "Living"
Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"
MEJOR ACTRIZ - DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
Olivia Colman, "Imperio de luz"
Viola Davis, "La mujer Rey"
Ana de Armas, "Rubia"
Michelle Williams, "Los Fabelman"
MEJOR ACTOR- COMEDIA/MUSICAL
Diego Calva, "Babylon"
Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out"
Adam Driver, "Ruido de fondo"
Colin Farrell, "Los espíritus de la isla"
Ralph Fiennes, "El menú"
MEJOR ACTRIZ - COMEDIA/MUSICAL
Lesley Manville, "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris"
Margot Robbie, "Babylon"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "El menú"
Emma Thompson, "Buena suerte, Leo Grande"
Michelle Yeoh, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Brendan Gleeson, "Los espíritus de la isla"
Barry Keoghan, "Los espíritus de la isla"
Brad Pitt, "Babylon"
Ke Huy Quan, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"
Eddie Redmayne, "El ángel de la muerte"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Bassett, "Pantera Negra: Wakanda por siempre"
Kerry Condon, "Los espíritus de la isla"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"
Dolly De Leon, "El triángulo de la tristeza"
Carey Mulligan, "Ella dijo"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
James Cameron, "Avatar: El camino del agua"
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"
Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"
Martin McDonagh, "Los espíritus de la isla"
Steven Spielberg, "Los Fabelman"
MEJOR GUIÓN
Todd Field (Tár)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)
Martin McDonagh (Los espíritus de la isla)
Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (La chica salvaje)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Carter Burwell (Los espíritus de la isla)
Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking)
Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)
John Williams (The Fabelmans)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
"Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro"
"Inu-Oh"
"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
"El gato con botas: El Último Deseo" "Red"
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA NO INGLÉS
"Sin novedad en el frente"
"Argentina, 1985"
"Close"
"La decisión de partir"
"RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)"
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
MEJOR SERIE COMEDIA/MUSICAL
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
El Oso (FX on Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Merlina (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA/PELICULA PARA TELEVISION
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX) as Dan Chase / Henry Dixon / Johnny Kohler
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (Paramount Network) as John Dutton
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+) as Cassian Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+) as Mark Scout
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix) as Wendy Byrde
Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix) as Queen Elizabeth II
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily (ABC) as Eileen Fitzgerald
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) as Rue Bennett
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX) as Earnest "Earn" Marks
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Charles-Haden Savage
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Oliver Putnam
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX on Hulu) as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Janine Teagues
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) as Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Mabel Mora
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix) as Wednesday Addams
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) as Deborah Vance
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE
Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+) as James "Jimmy" Keane
Colin Firth – The Staircase (HBO Max) as Michael Peterson
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) as Detective Jeb Pyre
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Jeffrey Dahmer
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Tommy Lee
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime) as Tammy Wynette
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix) as Anna Sorokin / Anna Delvey
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Pamela Anderson
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz) as Martha Mitchell
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) as Elizabeth Holmes
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA/COMEDIA/MUSICAL
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX) as Harold Harper
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown (Netflix) as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
John Turturro – Severance (Apple TV+) as Irving Bailiff
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Gregory Eddie
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) as Gene Cousineau
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA/COMEDIA/MUSICAL
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) as Diana, Princess of Wales
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max) as Ava Daniels
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix) as Ruth Langmore
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Ava Coleman
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Barbara Howard
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus (HBO) as Bert Di Grasso
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX on Hulu) as Sam Fortner
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) as Larry Hall
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Lionel Dahmer
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Rand Gauthier
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX on Hulu) as Rachel Flieshman
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) as Brenda Lafferty
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Glenda Cleveland
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus (HBO) as Harper Spiller